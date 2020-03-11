Man arrested for 2019 Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is now behind bars for shooting and killing a man last year in Lawton.
Jeremiah Brown was ordered by a judge Tuesday to appear in court for a preliminary hearing conference on April 20th.
A warrant for his arrest was issued last week in connection to the shooting death of Mark Gustafson last September.
Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death.
He's accused of pulling the trigger during a motorcycle club initiation.
Brown told investigators he didn't know the gun was loaded.
His bond was set at $100,000.
