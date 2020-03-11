Man arrested for 2019 Lawton shooting

March 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 9:25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is now behind bars for shooting and killing a man last year in Lawton.

Jeremiah Brown was ordered by a judge Tuesday to appear in court for a preliminary hearing conference on April 20th.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last week in connection to the shooting death of Mark Gustafson last September.

Brown is charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death.

He's accused of pulling the trigger during a motorcycle club initiation.

Brown told investigators he didn't know the gun was loaded.

His bond was set at $100,000.

