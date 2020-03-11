Okla. Senator James Lankford praises Lawton event from Senate floor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday ahead of his visit to Lawton.
“I come to the floor today to unashamedly brag on the people of southwest Oklahoma. It’s a pretty remarkable group of folks. And the community around Lawton, Oklahoma and all the surrounding communities there are people who serve their neighbors every day,” said Lankford.
He explained the upcoming “Embrace Hope” event that he’ll be taking part in on Saturday.
Embrace Hope will provide Oklahomans with any help they need, from shelter to dental work, housing information and pregnancy resources.
“We don’t just default by saying ‘hey they get help from the government so that’s probably all they need’, when we know in our hearts that it’s not. They need help from somebody local. They need a friend. They need someone who can look them in the face and to say ‘how can we help?’ That’s Embrace Hope,” said Lankford.
Senator Lankford also took time to praise the event’s organizer, Brenda Spencer-Ragland.
