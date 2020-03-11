Students learn self defense at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Students at Cameron University learned about self defense at their CU Be Safe event today.
The free class was hosted by Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the Aggie Rec Center.
Owner and head instructor Virgil Allen says people like to assume that self-defense is only for women and children, but it's for everyone.
Allen says the idea is to be prepared in case something bad were to ever happen.
“It’s better to be prepared than not be prepared at all,” said Allen. “We study for tests, to be prepared for the test to take. So why not be prepared for if a bad situation were to happen. You might never have to use it, but I’d rather have it than not have it.”>
Today the students learned how to break away if someone grabs you and evade an attack. Allen says he wants to break the stigma surrounding self-defense so people can feel more confident and safe.
