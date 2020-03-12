Altus Airman undergoing treatment following presumptive positive Coronavirus test

“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation,” said Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “The health and safety of our Airmen and Families is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”