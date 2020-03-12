Bray-Doyle cancels school after cheer squad attends clinic before Thunder/Jazz game

BRAY-DOYLE, Okla. (TNN) - Bray-Doyle Public Schools has canceled school for the next two days after their cheerleading squad attended a Thunder game which was canceled on Wednesday night.
In a statement, Bray-Doyle Superintendent David Eads said this is “strictly an effort to both reassure the patrons of our district and to provide the safest environment possible for our students and staff.”
On Wednesday night, a NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz was canceled minutes before tip-off when it was confirmed Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.
Eads says the school’s cheer squad, along with several other schools, were at the Chesapeake Arena taking part in a pregame cheer clinic.
The Oklahoma Department of Health says people at the game last night are not in danger of contracting the virus.
In keeping with district policy, Bray-Doyle has also canceled all extra-curricular activities while classes are canceled.
