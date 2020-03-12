Cameron students learn self defense

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu taught a free self-defense class to students at Cameron University Wednesday.
It was part of the CU Be Safe event at the Aggie Rec Center.
Instructors with Dreadnought taught the students basic self-defense moves to help them feel more confident and safe.
Virgil Allen, owner of Dreadnought, says most people think self-defense is for women and children, but everyone can benefit from learning a thing or two.
“Self Defense is actually for everybody. That self-defense give you confidence to walk around in your own skin. It doesn’t give you the state of mind to where I’ll wait till something happens, and then go do it. It’s better to be prepared than not be prepared," said Allen.
The students learned how to break away if someone grabs them and how to evade an attack.
Allen says there are stages to self-defense, and the goal is to avoid physical strikes if possible.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.