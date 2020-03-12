UPDATE: Lawton youth basketball games canceled

“City of Lawton youth basketball games for March 12, 13 and 14 slated to take place at Lawton Public Schools facilities have been cancelled. This decision, per Parks & Recreation, was made following suit of the OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association), which has postponed State Basketball Tournaments for the time being and in consideration of community concern. Call the Administrative Offices of Parks & Recreation for additional information at 580.581.3400. Thank you.”