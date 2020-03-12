UPDATE: Lawton youth basketball games canceled

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: CoL says youth basketball games WILL BE canceled for the next three nights.
Statement from Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska:
“City of Lawton youth basketball games for March 12, 13 and 14 slated to take place at Lawton Public Schools facilities have been cancelled. This decision, per Parks & Recreation, was made following suit of the OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association), which has postponed State Basketball Tournaments for the time being and in consideration of community concern. Call the Administrative Offices of Parks & Recreation for additional information at 580.581.3400. Thank you.”
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continues to impact more and more events, schools and activities across the state, the City of Lawton and Cameron University have issued statements about their current plans.
City officials say they are aware of the growing concern surrounding the virus. They say they are continuing to communicate with the Comanche County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health and are receiving guidance from experts in the healthcare field.
The city says there have been no cancellations of events or initiatives taking place at City of Lawton facilities or sites. They are asking individuals who are ill to refrain from visiting those sites.
The Municipal Court may make certain arrangements for citizens. You can call 580-581-3265 to talk to officials about your situation.
Cameron University says at this time they plan on resuming classes as normal after next week’s Spring Break holiday.
The university says they have plans in place to implement remote instruction should it be deemed necessary in the future. If that happens, students will be notified by the university.
