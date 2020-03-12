COVID-19 and its impact on mental health

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The spread, and death toll related to Coronavirus, or COVID 19 is on the minds of people all over the world.
SWOK’s regional health director said across the state, and the country, panic has set in regarding the corona virus despite many peoples risk of catching it very low.
“We have limited cases right now in OK, we have zero deaths, but we have to recognize as testing becomes available, and it is becoming more available, our numbers are going to increase, but we are far from the number we are seeing with the flu,” said Brandie Combs, the Regional Health Director.
With symptoms being so closely related to flu symptoms, Dr. Shaun Calix with Cameron University said part of the scare comes from how new COVID 19 is, and not what the virus actually does to someone.
“Because we look at is as new, that creates heightened anxiety for us, because it’s new, it has unknowns associated with it. We don’t know what’s going to happen with it, but we know what happens with the flu,” said Dr. Shaun Calix, with Cameron University.
Combs said another root cause for panic is the widespread information available at all times about the virus, and often times that information is unverified.
“We are just trying to make sure people have accurate information, relevant information, so they can make informed decisions for their families, businesses, churches, and themselves," said Combs.
For those people experiencing high anxiety because of COVID 19, Dr. Calix said it’s important to control what you can control, like washing your hands, and not worrying about things you can’t.
“Coronoavirus is something that needs to be taken seriously, but we need to make sure we respond to it in a rational manner, that we aren’t contributing to the problems by contributing to people’s panic and anxiety," said Dr. Calix.
And Combs said for the people stressing, especially those who are healthy right now, there is some good news.
“We also really need to keep in mind the fact that those who have tested positive, of all the positive tests we’ve seen globally, 80 to 85 percent can be managed at home, symptoms can be managed at home," said Combs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.