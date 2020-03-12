Duncan Nature Park Trail halfway complete

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Crews in Duncan are continuing to make progress on the Heritage Trails Project.
The plan is to construct a three-mile walking trail around Duncan Regional Hospital, the Simmons Center, and the Heritage Center.
Nature Park trail runs from the Simmons Center and connects the museum, hospital, and schools in the area.
It's a multi-use trail that is wide enough so that bicyclists, runners, and walkers can use it.
Wednesday, workers prepared to place two bridges over the creek that connects the south part of trail to the north part that runs up by the hospital.
You can now also find a plaza on the south side of the trail that's dedicated to Halliburton.
Chair of the Heritage Trails Project said the goal is to have phase one and two completed in the next 5-6 months.
The whole community is very excited about the project. They’ve been watching it and already utilizing the trails that have been built, and I think there is a general really good excitement and expectation that by the end of the summer we’re going to have a really nice trail system in this area completed," said Scott Stone.
He said they will also be adding lights and emergency call boxes throughout the trail for safety.
The project is being paid for through grants and donations.
They are still working to raise money for phase three that is expected to start in two years.
