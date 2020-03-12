LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening rain showers are possible in southern Texoma. Those will work their way northward through the overnight, and leave us with better rain chances tomorrow morning. The best chance for rain moves in tomorrow after lunchtime. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a hail and wind threat. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 50s.
Showers and storms, some of which could be on the stronger side, will accompany us into Saturday morning. Those will eventually clear out just before lunchtime, and then we will be left with some dry and mostly cloudy weather until Sunday around noon. More rain showers move into Texoma Sunday afternoon and remain in place into Monday. High temperatures Saturday will be around 70, and Sunday 65.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Flooding will become a bigger concern by mid next week due to rain accumulations nearing 2 inches for portions of Texoma. Also next week, if the ingredients remain in place, we could see a day or two will low severe potential. High temperatures next week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
