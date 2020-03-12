LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening rain showers are possible in southern Texoma. Those will work their way northward through the overnight, and leave us with better rain chances tomorrow morning. The best chance for rain moves in tomorrow after lunchtime. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a hail and wind threat. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 50s.