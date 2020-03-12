LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Thursday! We’re almost to the weekend. Now with that being said, today will be the better day over the next 3. A strong cold front will move into Texoma later this afternoon, and ahead of the front a few thunderstorms could develop in our most southern counties. Otherwise, most to all of the viewing area willl stay dry. Despite north winds by the afternoon and mostly cloudy skies, highs will climb into the low to mid 80s!
Since we’ve been dealing with 70s & 80s over the past several weeks.. the mid 50s we’ll see tomorrow, will feel a little cold. Light to moderate rain showers will build later tonight and expect those showers to be off & on and linger into all of Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible and could be on the strong to severe side, with primary threats of wind and hail. Overall severe threat remains very low but a marginal risk is in place for a good portion of the viewing area.
The weekend forecast is looking to be a wet one. Rain continues into Saturday morning with moderate to heavy downpours lingering into the early afternoon. We will catch a few dry hours Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. There will be a return of showers out of the south Sunday afternoon and evening. Those will remain in place into early next week.
Monday and Tuesday a few thunderstorms are possible along with off and on showers. Rain accumulations from now until Monday could be 1-3 + inches in some areas.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
