Since we’ve been dealing with 70s & 80s over the past several weeks.. the mid 50s we’ll see tomorrow, will feel a little cold. Light to moderate rain showers will build later tonight and expect those showers to be off & on and linger into all of Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible and could be on the strong to severe side, with primary threats of wind and hail. Overall severe threat remains very low but a marginal risk is in place for a good portion of the viewing area.