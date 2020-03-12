Lamar meets Nicholls St. in Southland quarters

TEAM LEADERS: T.J. Atwood is averaging 16.8 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Avery Sullivan is also a key contributor, producing 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 7 over his last three games. He's also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.