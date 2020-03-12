Medwatch: Occupational medicine

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When it comes to occupational medicine, people may think of it as the place you go if you get into a car wreck or you got hurt on the job, but it can also be for a good reason like getting a job. People visit doctor Brian Meek for things like pre-employment physicals, drug screens, shots, and breath alcohol tests. He said he’s trying to make sure the new hires are fit for the job.