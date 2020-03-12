Medwatch: Occupational medicine

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When it comes to occupational medicine, people may think of it as the place you go if you get into a car wreck or you got hurt on the job, but it can also be for a good reason like getting a job. People visit doctor Brian Meek for things like pre-employment physicals, drug screens, shots, and breath alcohol tests. He said he’s trying to make sure the new hires are fit for the job.
"This job may entail high noise exposure, certain chemical exposure such as benzene, silica, asbestos, and they have to be physically fit to perform the task that they're assigned," Dr. Meek said.
One example of someone he might examine is a department of transportation truck driver.
"They have to be both physically and mentally safe to protect themselves, the loads they're carrying, as well as the general public," Dr. Meek said.
Employees are also sent to Dr. Meek's office if they're injured on the job.
"We're here to provide those services both acute and ongoing," Dr. Meek said. "We accommodate same-day appointments, regular appointments, and follow up care. (We also do) specialist referrals, if they require surgery."
When it comes to occupational medicine, doctor Meek said he wears a lot of hats.
"We help the employer navigate the work comp system that they may be unfamiliar with," Dr. Meek said. "They may not have a large HR department, they may not have a safety representative or supervisor for the company, they may not know about the federal and state regulations and OSHA regulations that are required for reporting. We help educate them."
Doctor Meek says the biggest misconception people have when it comes to occupational doctors is that he's a company doctor.
"My responsibility is to the employee and to be responsible to the employer's needs," Dr. Meek said. "But I think that's the biggest misconception that my priority is to the company, which is not the case."
He said his goal is to get the employee well and back to the workforce.
Doctor Meek helps companies both small and large. If you have any questions or would like to make an appointment, call 355-9675.
