Nursing homes preparing for the coronavirus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton nursing home is using precautionary measures to make sure their residents are safe from the Coronavirus.
Michelle Lair from Willow Park Health Care Center said they have been preparing for something like the coronavirus since last year during the summer.
“We started with infection control training that was offered by the CDC which all of our facilities have," said Lair.
Lair said the nursing home restrictions started 24 hours ago.
“Once you come in our doors you will be screened to make sure that you have no symptoms. If you have any we would ask you to leave and return at a later date once you have been cleared by your Physician," said Lair.
Guests will also be asked to wash their hands and to fill out a questionnaire to identify if they have traveled anywhere in or outside of the U.S within the last month. They’ve also changed when guests can visit.
“We’ve restricted it to certain hours throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. is when we are offering visitation hours," said Lair.
Lair is unsure how long the visitation hours will be restricted. Her colleague Eric Schussler wants make sure everyone is taking the right measures to prevent germs from spreading.
“Just making sure, we the health care providers are doing those good infection control processes. Again, washing hands making sure we restrict access into assessing our patients and employees for any potential risk factors," said Schussler.
