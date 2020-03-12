Two GPTC staff members self-quarantining after traveling to west coast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A member of the Great Plains Technology Center staff is self quarantining after possibly coming in contact with TSA agents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, the staff member was traveling through the San Jose Airport in California on March 8 where multiple TSA agents have tested positive for the virus.
After learning of the positive tests and possible contact, the staff member placed themselves into self quarantine for 14 days. They have not shown any symptoms and have not been tested for the virus.
The staff member did come to work for two days after the possible contact. For that reason, the Great Plains Tech Center has closed their Economic Development Center while crews disinfect the building out of an abundance of caution.
“With the uncertainty of the spread of COVID-19, and to help minimize possible exposure to students, staff, and faculty, Superintendent Fortney has suspended all school related travel until further notice,” GPTC Marketing and Communication Coordinator Teresa Abram said in a statement.
A second staff member at the Frederick campus has also placed themselves in self quarantine when they began feeling ill after traveling to Las Vegas over the weekend.
