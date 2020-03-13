Ceremony held to honor soldiers deploying to South Korea

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment held a colors casing ceremony signaling the unit’s upcoming rotation to South Korea.
Preparation for this deployment started back in August where the soldiers went through a number of field training exercises.
Commander Paul Lashley says they will be deploying a battalion sized unit, many in which have already been to South Korea, and a first for others who have not even left the country.
“These ceremonies are important because they continue to ground us in our traditions. It highlights the work the Soldiers have performed up to this point, and it’s kind of the final chapter as we prepare for deployment. It’s also a way to highlight the families and the support they have given us during our training and the support they will give us while we are deployed," said Lashley.
He says the protection of the Soldiers is a priority, and he’s confident the Army is taking proper precautions to keep everyone safe.
