City officials get preview of Freedom Fest fireworks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City officials were given an advance look at the show-stopper fireworks display planned for this year’s Freedom Festival.
Members of Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival Planning Committee saw a digital preview of the fireworks during Thursday’s meeting.
Representative from Arc Pyrotechnics present a few of the planned highlights for the show.
The festival is the culmination of a year’s worth of work and meetings, and its work the committee is happy to put in.
“We’re just really excited for another great festival this year, we hope that folks will come out and join us, we’ll have the shuttles back and forth, and there will be plenty of parking, the event is free and is a great time to come out and get to know your neighbors and have a lot of fun together," said community relations director Tiffany Vrska.
This sixth annual Freedom Festival is set for June, with the fireworks display planned to start a little before 10 in the evening.
