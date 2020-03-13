Covid-19 is causing events to postpone

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several events across Southwest Oklahoma are being postponed due to Covid-19.
Medicine Park’s annual Park Stomp is among the events that is postponed. Mayor Jennifer Ellis said several people played a role in making the call to reschedule the event.
“There is two reasons, first of all the obvious Covid-19 issues that we have going on right now in our community and trying to prevent community spread,” said Ellis.
In addition to the public’s safety Mayor Ellis said this weekend’s rain chances would put a damper on Park Stomp.
“Park Stomp is our first out door concert of the year for our concert season in Medicine Park," said Ellis.
In Lawton, the Embrace Hope Community Outreach event that was set for tomorrow is also postponed. Brenda Spencer-Ragland is coordinating the event and says coronavirus concerns led to their decision to change the date.
“We do not want to bring them in and put them at risk, even just getting out in the wet weather. We want to make sure we are providing them a safe opportunity to come on out and enjoy everything that we have available for the day," said Spencer-Ragland.
The goal of Embrace-Hope is to help less-fortunate people and help them find the resources they need.
“Embrace Hope is an community wide event. It’s pulling together all our faith and no faith based organizations to just restore hope in our community for those who might have lost hope," said Spencer-Ragland.
Spencer-Ragland said many organizations have already stepped up and donated non-perishable food to hand out at the event. But now those donations will be held in a safe place until a new date is set for Embrace Hope.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.