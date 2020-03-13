Elementary schools students compete at Battle of the Books competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Elementary school students from across the district competed Thursday at the annual Battle of the Books competition.
BOB is a contest that encourages students to read.
All 17 LPS elementary schools, along with Bishop Elementary, sent teams of their top readers to compete at the district battle.
Lawton Public Schools holds this event every year and Cameron University helps sponsor it and provided the Aggie Gym today for the nearly 50 competitors.
The students have spent all year studying 15 books to prepare for this event.
During the battle, students answer questions testing their knowledge on quotes, title and authors.
This event is made possible through fundraising efforts throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.