LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Showers and storms will continue to develop this evening throughout Texoma due to the abundance of moisture. We still hold the chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm or two in southern Texoma. The main threats associated with those showers and storms will be gusty winds and hail. Later tonight another line of moderate to heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move in out of the west. That line will stick with us into the morning hours tomorrow. We could see some gusty winds and small hail associated with that line as well.
Tomorrow morning showers should clear out to the east by late morning. Tomorrow afternoon some dry weather and even a few peaks of sunshine are on the way. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Right now we are trending dry until around lunchtime on Sunday. After lunch more rain activity looks to develop and stay with us until Monday. Monday through the middle part of the work week, isolated showers and storms look likely. Some of those storms could have the potential to be on the strong to severe side. High temperatures next week will be in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid 60s Friday.
We also look like we could get a small break from this wetter pattern next Friday and Saturday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
