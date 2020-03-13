LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Showers and storms will continue to develop this evening throughout Texoma due to the abundance of moisture. We still hold the chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm or two in southern Texoma. The main threats associated with those showers and storms will be gusty winds and hail. Later tonight another line of moderate to heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move in out of the west. That line will stick with us into the morning hours tomorrow. We could see some gusty winds and small hail associated with that line as well.