LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning, it’s finally Friday! Rain showers have developed in our most southern counties and are slowing moving north as the morning goes on. Expect to see off & on moderate rain showers throughout all of today! The best chance for rain will move in after lunchtime. Thanks to a passing cold front yesterday, high temperatures are going to be cold! I say that because mid 50s aren’t awful but compared to the 60s, 70s & 80s we’ve been dealing with, it’ll definitely feel on the cooler side. Thanks to gusty northeast winds this morning near 15 to 25mph, before heading out the door, grab the rain jacket for now and save the umbrella for later! Winds will die down out of the east around 10 to 20mph but the evening.
Through this evening, a few thunderstorms are likely. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a hail and wind threat! Rain looks to last into early afternoon on Saturday. Highs will be warmer in the low 70s. Those will eventually clear out just before lunchtime, and then we will be left with some dry and mostly cloudy weather until Sunday around noon. More rain showers move into Texoma Sunday afternoon and remain in place into Monday. Sunday & Monday’s highs are looking to drop into the low 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Temperatures into early next week are looking to stay a little more consistent with temps in the 60s. Flooding will become a bigger concern by mid next week due to rain accumulations nearing 2+ inches for portions of Texoma.
Have a great Friday!
