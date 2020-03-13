good morning, it’s finally Friday! Rain showers have developed in our most southern counties and are slowing moving north as the morning goes on. Expect to see off & on moderate rain showers throughout all of today! The best chance for rain will move in after lunchtime. Thanks to a passing cold front yesterday, high temperatures are going to be cold! I say that because mid 50s aren’t awful but compared to the 60s, 70s & 80s we’ve been dealing with, it’ll definitely feel on the cooler side. Thanks to gusty northeast winds this morning near 15 to 25mph, before heading out the door, grab the rain jacket for now and save the umbrella for later! Winds will die down out of the east around 10 to 20mph but the evening.