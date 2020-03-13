Fort Sill gym being renovated to assist with ACFT training

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Fort Sill is currently working on transforming one of their gyms into a training area for Soldiers.
They’re still in the beginning stages at Rhinehart Fitness Center. Right now soldiers are using other facilities for training.
The Army Combat Fitness Test helps better prepare Soldiers for combat.
To help with that training, gyms on Fort Sill have been specially designed.
One of those being worked on right now is Rhinehart Fitness Center.
“More of the equipment that we have in the facility now is more plate loaded, is more selectorized equipment, and so the movement and the things that they’re going to have to do as far as building core strength and their aerobic endurance is going to be different than what they need for this new PT test and so this will facilitate that for them a lot better," said Sports Director, Terry Hall.
Until Rhinehart is completed, Soldiers have been using other gyms to train at like Honeycutt Fitness Center which will look similar to Rhinehart.
“Having the new turf the new equipment it helps us out to gain our strength. Our upper body, core body, and leg strength. We are working out exceptionally a lot more than what we use to. Even just one of the new advance in the new ACFT takes a lot of strength and a lot of time,” said Staff Sgt. Eduardo Mercado.
Rhinehart should be completed and in use at the end of the month. Hall said the gyms are heavily utilized.
“They’re able to use it during the PT time frame and then units actually schedule it during the day to do some kind of training, to do some certifications for their trainers, so it’s a big plus," said Hall.
The Army Combat Fitness Test will be fully implemented no later than October of this year. Hall said the great thing about these gyms are that Soldiers can train year round without worrying about the weather conditions.
