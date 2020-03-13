Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Del Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the New York Giants one of the NFL's most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85. Shofner's daugher, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles ON Wednesday of natural causes. Shofner was the Los Angeles Rams' first round draft pick in the 1957 draft. After spending his rookie season on defense, he was switched to wide receiver the following season. He was traded to the Giants after the 1960 season.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed left-hander Yohander Méndez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care. President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels announced the move prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. Méndez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation. Players are only allowed to consult physicians on the team's medical practitioners' list. Asked if Méndez had violated that policy, Daniels said “there's more to it than that, but I'm not going to get into it."