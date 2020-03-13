Lawton students compete in Sodexo Future Chef Challenge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools students competed in the Sodexo Future Chef Challenge Thursday.
Eighteen elementary students submitted healthy recipes inspired by their favorite lunch meals and 10 were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event.
Thursday’s competition took place in the Lawton High School cafeteria.
Finalists prepared and presented their creations before being assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients.
“It gives them another opportunity to learn. Instead of school work, it gives them hands on skills -- counting, measuring portioning. They have to make sure they have enough to serve the judges and have samples,” said Daniel Ghryyeb, Director of Child Nutrition.
The winner will be considered for one of 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will have an opportunity to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.