Local dealership wins Dealer of the Year award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local car dealership is celebrating a special recognition they received for consumer satisfaction.
Billingsley Hyundai has been awarded the 2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year award.
DealerRater made the decision based on service and sales reviews. Billingsley Hyundai was picked from over 800 dealerships that were in the running.
Grannon Billingsley General Manager at Billingsley Hyundai, said the competition was tough, but he’s excited to win the award. He praised the dealership’s employees and service center.
“We look to take care of every single customer that comes in to provide the top level of care, and to meet their needs. When it comes to vehicles people have all sorts of different needs. We try to meet every single one of those we can and leave everyone happy when it’s all said and done, whatever it takes. We’re willing to take the steps we need to take,” said Billingsley.
He says now he wants to raise the bar to be in the running for Dealer of the Year next year as well.
This isn’t the first time Billingsley Hyundai has been honored. Earlier in the year they also were awarded with the 2020 DealterRater Consumer Satisfaction Award.
They also earned a shopper assurance badge from Hyundai.
For more information, visit https://www.billingsleyhyundai.com/
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.