LPD say 2019 fire led to discovery of illegal marijuana grow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a fire at a business from last year led authorities to what they claim is an illegal marijuana grow operation.
That fire happened at GLT Exteriors off of Railroad street in early August.
During the fire investigation, authorities spotted what they say was a grow operation, with dozens of plants in a downstairs area.
They alerted police, who got a search warrant to look through the building.
Inside the growing room, investigators found several grow tents with 34 plants inside, along with 12 large mason jars of marijuana.
In addition, police found 2 small bags with what they suspected were mushrooms.
Samples from the jars, each of the 34 plants and the possible mushrooms were taken and sent to the OSBI for testing.
According to reports, police asked the owner the building, Gary Tubbs Jr, if he had a Medical Marijuana License, which he did.
When they asked how many marijuana plants were in the building, he told them, quote, “maybe 15.”
