Okla. State Election Board warns public of ‘fake’ voter registration website

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Election Board is warning citizens to be aware of a “fake” voter registration website.
According to a press release, several counties around the state have received invalid voter registration applications generated from a site called Register2Vote.org.
The website allows people to complete a “Federal Voter Registration Application” which is invalid in Oklahoma. Oklahoma law says only the National Mail Application and the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application are accepted in the state.
“This is a prime example of an organization creating misinformation that could cause Oklahoma voters to become disenfranchised. The application used by Register2Vote appears to be a document created specifically for the organization and cobbles together language from both the National Mail Application and the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application. However, it is not a valid application under Oklahoma law and cannot be accepted in the State of Oklahoma,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
You can download a valid registration form from the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
The deadline to register to vote for the statewide primary is June 5.
