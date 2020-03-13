Oklahoma Guardsman killed in rocket attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Department of Defense says a rocket attack killed an Oklahoma National Guardsman in Iraq on Wednesday. He’s being identified as Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts. The Owasso man was 28-year-old.
Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served as the 219th’s senior personnel noncommissioned officer while deployed.
His squadron deploys worldwide to establish communications systems and ensure they remain functional. They deployed in late 2019.
Oklahoma’s governor released a statement about the soldiers passing.
“Oklahomans all across the state mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts,” said Kevin Stitt, Governor of Oklahoma and commander in chief of the Oklahoma National Guard. “Today serves as a reminder of the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend our state and country. Our prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ friends and family during this time, and the state is prepared to offer any support possible.”
“We are devastated by the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts who served selflessly and with honor,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “I ask that every Oklahoman pray for the family of this fallen patriot and keep them in your thoughts in the days and weeks ahead.
“Our casualty assistance team is working with the family to help them through this terrible time,” Thompson added. “We also have teams available for service members in need of assistance.”
Roberts is the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in action and the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001.
Two other soldiers were killed in the attack.
