OSDH issues guidance for those traveling over spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued guidance for Oklahoma who are planning to travel over the upcoming spring break holiday.
The OSDH is recommending that people avoid non-essential travel to countries the Center for Disease Control have an active advisory over. The countries currently include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. They also say older adults with chronic health issues should avoid traveling to Japan.
They also advise against all cruise travel at this time.
If you do visit one of these countries, they recommend staying home for 14 days upon your return.
Below is more information from OSDH for those currently planning on traveling:
Travel Recommendations
Before Travel If you will be traveling over Spring Break, the OSDH recommends that you establish a protocol with your employer before you travel in case you would be in a situation where a quarantine would be necessary upon your return. That could be bringing a work laptop, necessary work supplies and materials to your home, or even setting up telephone or digital conferencing as appropriate.
Prevention
If you are traveling for Spring Break, it is a good idea to focus on prevention:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Air Travel Information
Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on airplanes. Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, travelers should try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contain 60%–95% alcohol.
Symptoms
Before you leave for Spring Break please know the symptoms. For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill.
Symptoms can include:
• Fever (100.4 or higher)
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
Upon Return
Please note, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages anyone who returns from a country with travel restrictions, or anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, to self-quarantine for 14 days and report any concerning symptoms to a health care provider or call the OSDH Call Center at 877-215-8336.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.
The OSDH regularly updates the Oklahoma-specific COVID-19 website: HTTPS://CORONAVIRUS.HEALTH.OK.GOV
OSDH COVID-19 Call Center Hours
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekdays
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
• Please check our COVID-19 website for updates to hours.
