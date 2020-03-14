Cameron hosts meeting to address coronavirus concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A meeting was held Friday to go over the concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Cameron University hosting the meeting that featured business owners and community leaders, and was put on by the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, the Comanche County Health Department and the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
The regional director for the southwest Oklahoma health departments says these meetings are to inform about the virus as things develop.
“Yes, it’s been designated as a pandemic. That simply means that the numbers have reached a certain level and it has spread across several countries. It does not mean the virus has changed in any way,” said Brandie Combs, Regional director of the SWOK Health Department.
She advises people to keep washing your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes and to avoid crowded areas when possible.
