City of Lawton hosted events canceled for 30 days due to coronavirus concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mayor Stan Booker announced Friday evening that all City of Lawton events and initiatives scheduled to take place at city sites and facilities will be canceled for the next 30 days.
Mayor Booker says this decision was made due to the growing concern of COVID-19. He says it was done out of an abundance of cation.
The events canceled include all City of Lawton events, City co-sponsored events and any external community meetings or events set to take place on City of Lawton property.
Recreational facilities, with the exception of feeding sites and feeding operations, will be closed to the public during this time. City of Lawton youth sporting events and leagues will also be discontinued for those 30 days, as well as any activities at the Lawton Public Library.
Lawton City Hall and City offices will remain open to the public for business. As of now, all regularly scheduled City and City Council meetings will go on as planned.
Mayor Booker said the City will continue to follow recommendations from the county and state health departments, as well as the CDC.
“The safety and well-being of our citizens remains a topmost priority,” said Mayor Stan Booker. “These preventative actions will be in effect for the next 30 days. City Management and the City Council will continue to monitor and assess the situation and provide measured responses as needed. Communication by phone, email and online submission is encouraged during this time.”
For additional information on cancellations and other City services visit www.lawtonok.gov
