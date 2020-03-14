LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Dry weather is expected for most of Texoma the rest of the evening and during the overnight. Temperatures if you are headed out the door for any Saturday night plans will hold into the lower 50s through 9pm. Showers and storms will develop in southern Texoma tomorrow morning around 7-8am, and then move northward. That will eventually bring moderate to heavy downpours into central Texoma by mid to late morning. After lunchtime the heaviest rain activity will move eastward and we will be left with isolated showers all the way into the evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.