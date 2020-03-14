LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Dry weather is expected for most of Texoma the rest of the evening and during the overnight. Temperatures if you are headed out the door for any Saturday night plans will hold into the lower 50s through 9pm. Showers and storms will develop in southern Texoma tomorrow morning around 7-8am, and then move northward. That will eventually bring moderate to heavy downpours into central Texoma by mid to late morning. After lunchtime the heaviest rain activity will move eastward and we will be left with isolated showers all the way into the evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.
More rain moves in Monday morning and will stay on the isolated side into the afternoon. High temperatures Monday could warm into the upper 60s.
Tuesday looks to be out next best chance for more thunderstorms and heavier rain showers. Those look to arrive Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning isolated showers will still be hanging around, but overall quieter rain activity is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday looks to be another day with heavy showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Those will eventually clear out to the east late Thursday into early Friday.
Dry weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.