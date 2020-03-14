LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Saturday! We’re seeing a few strong thunderstorms early this morning across Texoma. The good news is, all the rain activity will be out of region by lunchtime and we’re mostly cloudy to mostly cloudy for the remainder of Saturday! Highs in the mid 60s. We’ll see dry weather through the afternoon and a small portion of Sunday morning. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 40s.
Waking up on Sunday, we’re trending dry until mid morning through lunchtime. After this time, more rain activity looks to develop and stay with us until Monday. Monday through the middle part of the work week, isolated showers and storms look likely. Some of those storms could have the potential to be on the strong to severe side.
Highs will drop into the low 60s but rebound into the upper 60s by Monday! High temperatures will level out for Tuesday through Thursday, trending in the low to mid 70s. Rain lingers well into mid to late next week but the good news is, it looks like we could get a small break from all the rain after Thursday and lasting into next weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
