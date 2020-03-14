Fort Sill soldier makes more than 200 knives

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A soldier on Fort Sill is using his knife-making skills to sell them and give them as gifts.
Staff Sergeant Charles Bridges says he's been honing his skills for the past five years, starting when he lived in North Carolina.
He says it started when he saw someone making knives on YouTube, and decided he wanted to do the same thing.
“I love it. Honestly this is the most cathartic thing I can find to do," said Bridges. “I get a piece of steel up to 1600 degrees and I hit it with a hammer.”
He says he picks the material for the knife handle before he determines what type of knife he wants to make.
Staff Sergeant Bridges says he’s made over 200 knives so far.
