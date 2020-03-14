Lawton hospitals announces changes in wake of coronavirus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital announced new screening plans for their Emergency Department.
The hospital is designating two different check-in areas for the area.
Upon entering the department, people with flu-like symptoms will be directed to the west lobby, while all other emergencies will be handled in the east lobby.
Officials say these precautions will reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Southwestern Medical Center announced new visitation restrictions of their own Friday.
They say people with fevers, coughs or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit, unless they are seeking care.
In addition people who have traveled to high-risk coronavirus areas, or have had contact with infected people, will not be allowed to visit at all.
And visitors to the Women and Children’s unit are limited to two-per-patient.
