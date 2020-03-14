Spouse of Altus Airman positive for COVID-19 attended event at Christian Academy

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about the positive case at Altus Air Force Base that we first reported Thursday.
Base officials posted to their Facebook page Friday that the spouse of the airman who tested positive attended an event at the Altus Christian Academy.
The airman tested positive from a state lab test, but now we are waiting on the CDC to confirm it.
They went on to say that she went there after her husband went into isolation but before he tested presumptive positive.
They do say that the risk of exposure though was very low.
Base officials say they are looking into this.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.