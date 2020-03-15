LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Rain activity is staying quiet this evening with only a few areas dealing with light rain and drizzle. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms move into Texoma later tonight. Places with the best chance to see rain will be south of the Red River. Those showers and storms will clear out tomorrow morning.
Monday afternoon light rain and drizzle are possible all throughout Texoma as lots of moisture holds in place. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 60s.
Tuesday more light showers and drizzle are possible from morning till afternoon. Tuesday evening strong to severe storms will develop to the west and moves eastward. We are under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main risks associated with those storms will be gust winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but still a threat we will monitor heading into Tuesday. This line of storms will arrive by late evening and last through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon more showers and storms are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, more strong to severe storms look possible. Those will clear by lunchtime Thursday.
Friday and Saturday we will clear up and sunshine returns. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s due to a cold front that moves in early Friday. That front will stall out to our south and help to develop a few showers Sunday morning.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
