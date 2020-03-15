LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Sunday! As you’re waking up this morning, we have shower activity now just entering into Knox, King, Baylor, Haskell & Throckmorton counties. These showers and storms will develop throughout the next several hours and then move northward. That will eventually bring moderate to heavy downpours into central Texoma by mid to late morning. After lunchtime the heaviest rain activity will move eastward and we will be left with isolated showers all the way into the evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s!
Overnight, rain coverage will continue to increase and become widespread late Sunday evening and overnight. Temperatures dropping to near 50° by morning. More rain will move through but taper off throughout the late morning and through the afternoon. We’ll be left with isolated showers through the afternoon. Highs dropping into the mid 60s.
Tuesday looks to be out next best chance for more thunderstorms and heavier rain showers as a more substantial wave of rain will approach the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rainfall may occur during this time period which could lead to some minor flooding. highs rise into the low 70s! On Wednesday morning, isolated showers will still be hanging around, but overall quieter rain activity is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Highs stay in the mid 70s.
Thursday looks to be another day with heavy showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Those will eventually clear out to the east late Thursday into early Friday. Dry weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
