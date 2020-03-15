good morning & happy Sunday! As you’re waking up this morning, we have shower activity now just entering into Knox, King, Baylor, Haskell & Throckmorton counties. These showers and storms will develop throughout the next several hours and then move northward. That will eventually bring moderate to heavy downpours into central Texoma by mid to late morning. After lunchtime the heaviest rain activity will move eastward and we will be left with isolated showers all the way into the evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to low 50s!