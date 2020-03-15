Fort Sill implements Department of Defense new travel restrictions for all DoD military, civilian personnel

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill will implement the Department of Defense’s new travel restrictions in an effort to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
A press release from Fort Sill stated that, “These travel restrictions apply to all Service members, DoD civilian employees, and their families assigned to Fort Sill. These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and welfare of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.”
All DoD military personnel, DoD civilians, their families and those whose transportation is government funded will stop movement beginning March 16 and continuing through May 11.
This policy applies to permanent change of station and temporary duty.
Service members at Fort Sill will be authorized local leave only, however, a travel exception may by granted for compelling situations, such as mission-essential, humanitarian reasons or extreme hardship.
Some travel is allowed, such as by patients and medical providers who treat DoD personnel and their family members, individuals who are pending retirement or separation, and individuals who have already initiated travel.
The release further states that Fort Sill continues to work with higher headquarters and the Army to monitor the COVID-19 situation and that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on post.
