Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.
The new cases bring the total to seven confirmed cases in Oklahoma.
The three new cases have appeared in Tulsa County, Payne County and Cleveland County.
Authorities say three of the patients are 18-49, three are 50-64 and one is over 65. Five of the patients are female and two are male.
Officials say they are working with the patients to establish any close contacts or any need for further testing.
