Altus police searching for suspect who stole, wrecked car

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are searching for a suspect who stole, then wrecked a car Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before noon, Altus police were called out on reports of a vehicle crash in front of a home off West Walnut.
The suspect who crashed the car fled the scene on foot.
Altus police made contact with the owner of the car, who stated that it had been recently stolen from a church parking lot.
Altus police are currently looking for a male suspect for the incidents.
