Casinos around the state closing temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Casinos around Oklahoma are closing due to concerns with COVID-19.
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby announced Monday afternoon that multiple Chickasaw Nation owned properties would be closing. That includes the Chisholm Trail Casino in Duncan.
“We are closing all casinos operated by the Chickasaw Nation as a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of our citizens," said Anoatubby in a press release.
The closure begins at midnight Tuesday morning and is currently planned to last until March 31.
“We will continue to compensate employees during this temporary disruption to our business operations," said Anoatubby in the statement.
WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville will also be closing. That will also take place at midnight and last until March 31. At this time the hotel will remain open. As will certain food and spa services. To find out more about which WinStar services will be open click here.
7News has reached out to the Comanche and Apache tribes to determine if they will be closing their casinos in the area, and will update with that information as soon as we have it.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.