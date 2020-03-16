Charges filed in illegal marijuana grow that caused August fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed in an illegal marijuana grow that caused a fire in August of 2019.
According to court documents Gary Tubbs Jr. has been charged for Cultivation of Controlled Substance.
The fire happened at GLT Exteriors off of Railroad Street on August 8.
During the fire investigation, authorities found multiple plants in a downstairs area. Police then attained a search warrant.
Police say they found 34 live marijuana plants, as well as 12 mason jars contenting a total of approximately 678 grams of marijuana.
Police also found 19 grams of suspected butane honey oil, as well as bags containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
Samples from all the plants, as well as the oil and mushrooms were sent to the OSBI for testing.
Police say Tubbs did have a medical marijuana license.
Tubbs is set to appear in court in April for a preliminary hearing. He is currently out on a $2,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.