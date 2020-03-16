LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Rain activity should remain quiet for the rest of the evening and most of the overnight hours. A warm front looks to move in later tonight and stall out along the Red River. This front will interact with moisture that is stagnant over Texoma, and begin to develop rain showers tomorrow morning. More rain and storm activity will pick up during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Right now all threats of severe weather are possible with those storms. A secondary line of strong to severe storms will move in out of the Texas panhandle around 10-11PM. Those storms will move east and cross I-35 around 2am.