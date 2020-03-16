LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Rain activity should remain quiet for the rest of the evening and most of the overnight hours. A warm front looks to move in later tonight and stall out along the Red River. This front will interact with moisture that is stagnant over Texoma, and begin to develop rain showers tomorrow morning. More rain and storm activity will pick up during the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Right now all threats of severe weather are possible with those storms. A secondary line of strong to severe storms will move in out of the Texas panhandle around 10-11PM. Those storms will move east and cross I-35 around 2am.
Wednesday morning a little rain may be lingering, but those should clear out by the afternoon. Wednesday night more storm ingredients build up to help fuel more strong to severe storms that will arrive late early Thursday morning. The most significant part of that line will impact Texoma from 1am-7am. All modes of severe weather are also possible with that line.
Finally, by late morning Thursday showers and storms will clear and a little sunshine looks to pay us a visit. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s.
Friday by late morning a cold front will move into Texoma. This will bring dry air into the southern plains. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will be another chilly day with highs in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. We should stay dry Saturday, but rain chances may need to be added for later during the evening hours. Sunday morning and afternoon showers look to develop again in Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
