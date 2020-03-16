Our next wave of rain will move in late Tuesday into the evening, bringing more widespread and heavier rain. Tuesday evening strong to severe storms will develop to the west and moves eastward. Given instability will be in place, we are under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main risks associated with those storms will be gust winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but still a threat we will monitor heading into Tuesday. This line of storms will arrive by late evening and last through Wednesday morning. For Wednesday, a level 3 slight risk is in place.