LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning & happy Monday! Waking up we saw foggy conditions with light rain and drizzle. That will stick with us through today as a lot of moisture holds in place. Highs by the afternoon will climb into the low to mid 60s.
By tonight, a cold front will enter into the region. This will shift precipitation chances to southern Oklahoma & western north Texas throughout the day on Tuesday. The front will stall just at or somewhere near the Red River. Once the front stalls, expect low clouds & drizzle do stick with us as well as a few scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Our next wave of rain will move in late Tuesday into the evening, bringing more widespread and heavier rain. Tuesday evening strong to severe storms will develop to the west and moves eastward. Given instability will be in place, we are under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main risks associated with those storms will be gust winds and hail. The tornado threat is low, but still a threat we will monitor heading into Tuesday. This line of storms will arrive by late evening and last through Wednesday morning. For Wednesday, a level 3 slight risk is in place.
Showers and thunderstorms shift eastward during the day on Wednesday before the next round of showers moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday. The heaviest of rain will push eastward out of our area by midday, if not sooner! As the system clears, it’ll be very breezy! south/southwest winds 15 to 30mph behind the front.
We’ll get a brief push of cold air, dropping temperatures into the 50s Friday into Saturday. We’ll have to keep an eye on a possible freeze during this time in the morning. Enjoy the cooler and drier weather because the set of the atmosphere is trending for this to be short lived.
have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
