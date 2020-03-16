Governor Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a declaration of emergency Sunday evening.
Governor Stitt made the announcement Sunday in a video on his Facebook page.
Stitt’s announcement came about an hour after Oklahoma City mayor David Holt announced a state of emergency for Oklahoma City.
This comes after the 8th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.
“This is a move that ensures our state has all the resources available to manage the effects of COVID-19,” said Stitt in his address.
“By declaring an emergency, small businesses have access to federal loans to help them. The health department and other state agencies are also able to hire additional staff and make purchases quickly. This declaration also allows hospitals to cut through red tape to be able to treat patients effectively,” said Stitt.
You can read the entirety of the declaration here.
