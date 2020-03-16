Holy City Prince of Peace Easter Pageant in need of actors

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - If you live in Texoma, it is likely you and your family have heard of and maybe even attended the annual Holy City Prince of Peace Easter Pageant. This year’s cast is busy preparing for the 95th production and are in need of more volunteers to ensure the show goes on.
Each year, hundreds, if not thousands, gather at the Holy City to celebrate the holiday by witnessing the longest running Easter Pageant in the United States.
One of the Holy City board members, Lisa Christiansen, said this annual pageant is something special for this community to be a part of and a great way to get involved in something fun with the whole family.
“We are still looking for volunteers. We are still looking for actors of all ages. You don’t need any acting experience at all," said Christiansen. "So yes, we are absolutely wanting to get the word out, and if nothing else, just come visit the Holy City.”
Christiansen said this not only gives the Holy City a chance to tell the story of Christ through the help of local families, but this also serves as one of their biggest fundraisers.
But with the containment of the Coronavirus at the forefront of decision making, she said the holy family is in need of prayers, because within the next few days, the refuge has to decide whether or not to cancel the pageant.
“The Easter pageant is the most important time of the year, because it’s the largest volume of people and also the largest volume of donations, which we survive on the entire year,” said Christiansen. “It’s kind of sad, because we may have to cancel this year.”
Some of the money raised goes back into the show, while other portions will go towards maintenance and upkeep for this facility, as many Holy City buildings are nearing their 100th year on the refuge.
If you would like to get involved in the pageant, or volunteer at the Holy City, in general, you can contact them at 580-429-3361.
They will also provide updates on the pageant on their website and on their Facebook page.
