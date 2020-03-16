THE LATEST: New cases reported in Oklahoma

By Jarred Burk | March 16, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:24 AM

Starting 3/16, this story will continue to update for Oklahoma specific stories related to the coronavirus pandemic. The newest updates will appear at the top of the page.

11:18 a.m.: The Oklahoma State Health Department says the total number of cases has increased to 10. The newest cases were reported in Kay County and a second case in Oklahoma County.

10:45 a.m.: The City of Lawton has called an emergency meeting to discuss issuing a State of Emergency for the city has coronavirus concerns grow. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.

MARCH 16

