Lawton Farmers Market holds weekly class on gardening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The community got out Saturday morning to attend a garden forum just in time for gardening season.
The Lawton Farmers Market is holding weekly classes where they cover a variety of topics, all pertaining to gardening.
On Saturday, the discussion was led by four gardeners who have over 40 years of experience.
Questions were answered from what type of seeds to plant, when is the best time do it and how to build the soil.
Nealis Bradshaw, a gardener, said it is nice to see new people getting interested in gardening.
“This is what it’s all about at the farmers market, besides just growing stuff for the market, is trying to teach and get more people actually interested in gardening," said Bradshaw. "We are thankful for anyone who comes out and we are really enthused about the new people who are wanting to start gardening.”
Antoine Sims said it is his second year gardening. He has his own gardening plot on Fort Sill and has been attending these weekly classes frequently
“To offer this here and to kind of pass on the knowledge from people who’ve been doing this a long time is a great experience,” said Sims.
The next class will be on beekeeping.
It will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Cameron University Plant Sciences building on SW 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive.
These classes are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.