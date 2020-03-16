Lawton Salvation Army still open, Boys and Girls Club closed amid Coronavirus pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus is causing many organizations and businesses to close, leaving many people without a place to go or without proper resources. One of those places that lends a helping hand in Southwest Oklahoma is the Lawton Salvation Army. Right now, the Lawton Salvation Army shelter is open and they are still serving their evening meals, however, the Lawton Boys and Girls Club doors are shut.
This spring break, the Lawton Boys and Girls Club had planned a week of fun for local kids, but because of the Coronavirus, the building is empty.
“We had planned to be open all day for spring break, but now we’re closed and we’re cleaning the facility, sanitizing it, doing some staff training, just making sure we’re ready and as strong as we can be when we open,” said Melissa Brown, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Oklahoma.
Even though the Lawton Boys and Girls Club will not be open, the staff is still trying to help their kids in a different way.
“We do have some nonperishable food that is provided to us through the Kids Cafe Program, and we are working to see if there are ways that we can distribute that to the kids that we serve,” said Brown.
The Lawton Boys and Girls Club plans to remain closed for the next two weeks, however, that may change.
“Obviously, the safety of the kids that we serve, their families, our staff, our volunteers is number one priority," said Brown. “What we’re going to do is we’re going to align ourselves with the public schools in the area. So, whatever their decision is, that’s what ours is going to be.”
But even though the Lawton Boys and Girls Club is closed, the Salvation Army is still open for business.
“We’re planning on continuing to do our feeding every night, sheltering every night,” said Major David Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army. "Planning on serving those that if we’re not here, they’re sleeping on the street. So, we want to keep them off the street and give them a nice, warm place to stay each night.”
Major Robinson said they serve from 6-6:45 p.m., and the shelter opens after the meal. He also says that they are tripling their sanitizing procedures and are preparing for those who come in who are sick.
“We’re going through certain precautions and getting ready for any type of illness or anything,” said Major Robinson. “We have special rooms picked out or ready for if somebody comes in and might be running a fever or is sick to keep them separate from the other population until we can get them to a better facility.”
